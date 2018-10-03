Wed October 03, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 3, 2018

Share

Roach unavailable for Rajkot Test: India eyes WI boost ahead of Aussie tour

NEW DELHI: Stung by defeat in England and heading to Australia for a tough tour next month, India’s cricketers are looking for some confidence-boosting home victories against the West Indies from Thursday.

The number one Test side and the winner of last week’s Asia Cup start as favourites against the eighth-ranked West Indies in the series of two Tests, five one-day internationals and three twenty20 games.

“West Indies doesn’t have a team to compete against India. They don’t stand a chance at all,” veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh told AFP ahead of the first Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday. But India may not find it so easy, with series defeats this year in England and South Africa revealing some serious chinks in India’s armour, at least away from home. India, under talismanic captain Virat Kohli, have new faces in uncapped batsman Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are a formidable force on home turf. Meanwhile Windies have been dealt a blow ahead of their Test series against India with experienced seamer Kemar Roach ruled unavailable for the opening Test in Rajkot. Roach flew home to Barbados last week following the death of his grandmother and as a result, missed the two-day practice game against the Board President’s XI in Vadodara. The 30-year-old was expected to join the squad ahead of the first Test but Windies coach Stuart Law confirmed on Tuesday that the seamer will miss the contest.

In his most recent last Test appearance, Roach picked up a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh at home with all the wickets coming in a span of 12 deliveries. He also sustained a hamstring strain during the Test and was rested for the second game against the visitors. He was recently given an all-format contract by Cricket West Indies.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, M Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph.

Advertisement

