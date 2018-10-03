Maqbool gives NBP maiden victory in PPFL

KARACHI: Maqbool’s first half goal enabled National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to pull off their maiden win from two outings when they beat Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Monday night.

After having faced a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in their opener last week NBP got onto the field with a different strategy and showed improved performance against the less-experienced but a good side of PCAA to secure three crucial points. Maqbool, who was part of Pakistan’s side in the Asian Games in Indonesia, hit the winner in the 33rd minute when he capitalise on a pass from Sher Ali.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail was happy with his side’s victory. “It was a welcome win for us. We needed this after we lost badly our first game,” Nasir told The News on Tuesday.“After our first loss we made several changes in the side and worked hard for the last few days over our weak points. Last night we started with a defensive mood as we could not afford taking risk and played with a different strategy that helped us open our account,” said Nasir, also a former Pakistan coach. Nasir was quick to add that his side missed a few open net chances. “The pitch is not that good and is creating problems for the players to showcase their skills,” Nasir said.

Meanwhile in the other outing of the night Navy came from behind to hold Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to a 1-1 draw to secure one vital point. Sada Bahar put SNGPL ahead in the 40th minute. However Mohammad Amin brought an equaliser in the 53rd minute when he managed a superb hit from the spot that beat the opponents’ gloveman.

On Tuesday night former champions Army were scheduled to face Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). The country’s experienced coach Tariq Lutfi has also joined his team SSGC after returning from Portugal when he was coaching Pakistan Socca team in the World Cup.