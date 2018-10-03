SA take on Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI today

BLOEMFONTEIN: South Africa’s bowlers did a sterling job in the series opener and the hosts are 1-0 up, but there are questions over their batting.

In Bloemfontein’s Mangaung Oval in the second ODI on Wednesday, they may have the perfect stage to set right some of their batting errors and get the middle order flowing smoothly.An untested middle order clearly got the memo about playing aggressive cricket, but in the first ODI their application in conditions that made stroke-play dangerous went awry. Only Heinrich Klaasen seemed to have figured out just how to be positive against the extra bounce in Kimberley.

South Africa’s bowling, meanwhile, appears in starkly fine fettle. Kagiso Rabada bowled a little within himself on Sunday, but was still effective, while Lungi Ngidi showed that he could be a menace even on a fairly slow pitch.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder did exactly what was asked of them in backing up the new-ball pair, while Imran Tahir whizzed through his variations to clean up the tail. Zimbabwe’s batsmen will also be pleased that South Africa’s attack might be defanged a little by batting-friendly conditions in Bloemfontein. The visitors do at least also have a little more experience of Bloemfontein than they had of Kimberley before the series opener.

Squads: South Africa (probables): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir Zimbabwe (probables): Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, PJ Moor/Ryan Murray, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara. —Agencies