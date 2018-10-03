Renshaw getting better after helmet blow: Marsh

DUBAI: Matt Renshaw, who suffered a blow to his helmet while fielding during Australia’s practice game against Pakistan A in Dubai, is being monitored closely by the team’s medical staff and according to vice-captain Mitchell Marsh, the opener is “getting better and better.”

Renshaw, who was fielding at short leg on Day 2 of the practice match, was struck on his head by a pull shot from Abid Ali. Visibly dazed after the incident, he was able to walk off the field with the team doctor and was subsequently replaced by Marnus Labuschagne for the remainder of the game.