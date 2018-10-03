HK’s Carter, 21, quits cricket

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s promising wicketkeeper-batsman Christopher Carter has announced premature retirement from all forms of cricket. Having already put his studies on hold for a while, the 21-year old decided it was the right time to bid adieu to the sport and pursue his ambitions to become a pilot. “I already put my studies on hold before but I think it’s time to do what I’ve always wanted to do, and that is to become a pilot,” said in an interview. Carter played 11 One-Day Internationals and 10 T20Is for Hong Kong, having made his ODI debut in 2015. He was also part of the Hong Kong squad in the recently-concluded Asia Cup and the qualifiers prior to that. Limited opportunities and dearth of funding in the country for the sport are said to be the primary causes for his exit.