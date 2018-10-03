AFP, PVF chiefs meet sports minister

LAHORE: President Athletics Federation Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi and Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Ch Yaqoob called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Bhatti received both the dignitaries warmly at his office.

Taimoor Bhatti informed them that Punjab govt, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking all necessary measures to establish better sports infrastructure in the province. “Punjab has plenty of sports talent and we are organising several sports events across the province to provide our youngsters suitable platform to demonstrate their talent properly,” he added. Akram Sahi and Ch Yaqoob lauded Punjab govt’s efforts for the growth of sports and assured their full cooperation for the promotion of sports in the province.

AFP CHIEF CONDOLES WITH ARIF: President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Muhammad Akram Sahi and other members of the federation have expressed their grief over the sad demise of Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, father of Pakistan Rugby Union president Arif Saeed.

In a message they prayed that May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.