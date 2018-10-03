Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool’s armoury

LONDON: It was a sight that just a few months ago would have been unthinkable — Liverpool a goal down in a big game, and Mohamed Salah hauled off by Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp got the goal he craved for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday that preserved Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League start, not via Salah’s immediate replacement Xherdan Shaqiri, but another late substitute, Daniel Sturridge.A reborn Sturridge is now Liverpool’s joint top scorer so far this season with four goals despite remaining behind Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in Klopp’s pecking order.

That he has remained there to be counted on at all, though, is a huge boost to Klopp’s quest to both go one step further in the Champions League this season and deliver a first-ever Premier League title, 29 years after they last won the English top flight. Sturridge has endured an injury-ravaged three years since Klopp took charge.

Farmed out to West Brom in January in a bid to refind his form and fitness, Sturridge’s hamstring went again in his third game and he never scored for the Baggies as they were relegated. Sturridge’s return further strengthens a squad already bolstered by the summer signings of Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Fabinho. That contrasts starkly with the limited options available to Klopp when Salah went off injured just 30 minutes into last season’s Champions League final. Sturridge also played his part in getting his side’s Champions League campaign off on the right foot with the opening goal during a thrilling 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago. Sandwiched in the middle of a huge week for Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge with the visit of champions Manchester City to Anfield this weekend, comes another big European night at Napoli on Wednesday. However, Klopp now has the luxury of making changes with City in mind without fearing the consequences. After a frustrating few years, the good times are certainly back for Sturridge.