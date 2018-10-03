Pak-BD women’s T20 match abandoned

LAHORE: The first women’s Twenty20 International between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.“The first WT20I has been abounded due to wet outfield caused by heavy rain at Cox’s Bazar,’ tweeted PCB. The action now moves to Khulna, where Pakistan, will play the rest of their four-match T20I series, followed by lone one-day international match.