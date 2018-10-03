Islahuddin retained as PHF’s chief selector

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has retained Islahuddin Siddiqui as the chairman of the selection committee. Farhat Khan has been replaced with Olympian Musaddaq Hussain while other members are Ayaz Mahmood and Qasim Khan. The immediate assignment of the new selection committee is to select the team for Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Amman.