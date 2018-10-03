Pakistan out of U-19 Cricket Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tumbled out of Junior Under-19 Asia Cup cricket title race after suffering second consecutive defeat this time against Sri Lanka in Chittagong (Bangladesh) Tuesday.

Right arm pacer Arshad Iqbal (6-34) helped Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 200 all out. Pakistan in response managed 177 for 8 losing the match by 23 runs. Awais Zafar (43) was the top scorer for Pakistan. Earlier, Bangladesh also defeated Pakistan in the second match of Pool B.

Pakistan lone win came against Hong Kong. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Pool B while India and Afghanistan from Pool A managed a place each in the semis. Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the semis while India will face Bangladesh in second semifinal.

Scores: Sri Lanka 200 all out in 49.4 overs 9 (KK Perera 51, Arshad Iqbal 6-34). Pakistan 177 for 8 in 50 overs (Awais Zafar 43, Arshad Iqbal 26*, ND Paranavithana 2-27, DN Wellalage 2-28).