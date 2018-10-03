Pizarro turns 40

BERLIN: After making his 450th Bundesliga appearance last weekend, Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro turns 40 on Wednesday, yet the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich forward has no plans to hang his boots up just yet.

“I enjoying playing football, even at 40, and I will keep doing it until my body says ‘no more’,” said Pizarro. “Maybe this will be my last year, but I will see after this season,” he added. Pizarro’s one-year contract expires in June.

No wonder Pizarro is a fans favourite at Bremen. He is on his fourth stint at the club for whom he has made 276 appearances, netting 144 goals, since making his Bundesliga debut, aged 20, for Bremen in 1999.After leaving the Weserstadion for spells at either Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Cologne, he always came back to Bremen and his three children were all born in Germany.