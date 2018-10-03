Wed October 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

European Court rejects Mutu, Pechstein appeals

STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an appeal by former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu that could see the retired Romanian repay millions to the English Premier League giants.

The ECHR also rejected an appeal by German speed skating legend Claudia Pechstein, who had also based her appeal against a two-year doping ban on claims that initial rulings made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had lacked “independence and impartiality”. Mutu, who tested positive for cocaine in 2004, was ordered by the CAS to pay Chelsea 17.1m euros in damages, upholding an earlier ruling by football’s world ruling body FIFA made in 2006. The 39-year-old Romanian questioned the impartiality of CAS’s ruling when it was made in 2009. A subsequent appeal, with Swiss Federal Supreme Court, in September 2009 was dismissed a year later. A final appeal, to the ECHR, fell on deaf ears.

In a statement issued on Tuesday focusing on both athletes, the Strasbourg-based court said: “The Court found that the CAS arbitration proceedings to which the applicants had been parties were required to offer all the safeguards of a fair hearing, and that the second applicant’s (Pechstein) allegations concerning a structural absence of independence and impartiality in the CAS, like the first applicant’s (Mutu) criticisms concerning the impartiality of certain arbitrators, had to be rejected.”

