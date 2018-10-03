Turkey arrests hundreds of suspects in money-laundering probe’

ISTANBUL: Turkish police detained 280 suspects in a money-laundering investigation into the transfer of about 2.5 billion lira ($419 million) worth of foreign currency to bank accounts abroad, state media said on Tuesday. The vast majority of recipients of the funds were Iranian citizens resident in the United States, according to a statement from Istanbul´s chief prosecutor cited by Turkish media.

Police teams launched raids across 40 provinces and had arrest warrants for a total 417 people, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. CNN Turk broadcast video of masked special operations police in combat gear and armed with automatic rifles entering an apartment block during one raid.

Police, the prosecutor and other judicial authorities declined to comment on the investigation. The probe was aimed at those who “targeted the economic and financial security of the Turkish Republic,” the Istanbul chief prosecutor´s office said, according to CNN Turk. The issue of foreign money transfers has become politically sensitive in Turkey, which is in the throes of a currency crisis. The lira has fallen about 40 percent against the dollar this year, prompting President Tayyip Erdogan to warn Turks against sending money abroad if it is not for investment. “We will not forgive those who resort to smuggling money abroad if it is not to grow, develop and spread their business, trade and investments,” Erdogan said in a speech to business leaders in April.

There were no indications of any links between the current investigation and Erdogan´s push to encourage Turks to keep their money in Turkey. “The operation is not about forex transfers abroad by local residents. The operation is about terror financing and forex transferred to terror group members based abroad,” Erdogan adviser Cemil Ertem wrote on Twitter.