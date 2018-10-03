EU vows laundering crackdown after Danske scandal

LUXEMBOURG: EU finance ministers on Tuesday vowed to crack down on money laundering in the wake of a $235 billion Danske bank scandal that shone a negative light on supervision standards in Europe. Embarrassed European governments are seeking to strengthen current money laundering laws, which critics say leave too much responsibility to weak national regulators who lack staff and expertise. “Everyone agreed today that reform was needed, but what it will look like in the long term, we still need to discuss,” said Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loger, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency. Denmark, previously seen as a leader against corruption and fraud, became a sore point after it emerged that billions of euros were allegedly laundered through the Estonian branch of the Scandinavian country´s biggest lender, Danske Bank. Last month, Dutch banking giant ING sacked its top financial officer following a scandal over the firm´s failure to vet clients for potential money laundering activities.