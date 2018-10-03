Maldives leader ‘received $1.5m’ in illicit payments

COLOMBO: The outgoing strongman president of the Maldives, Abdulla Yameen, faced allegations Tuesday that he received nearly $1.5 million in illicit payments just before his surprise election defeat last month.

The allegations that two cash deposits were made into a private account in Yameen’s name came to light after local media reported that the Maldivian Monetary Authority (MMA) had lodged a police complaint. Yameen’s spokesman Ibrahim Muaz Ali denied any wrongdoing, saying that Yameen maintained a separate account to receive election campaign funding.

He did not confirm or deny the amount of any deposits received. Muaz said the governor of the MMA had assured the president that there was no wrongdoing and that the bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit had withdrawn their complaint to the police.