Ferry with 335 people on board powerless in Baltic Sea

VILNIUS: A Lithuanian-flagged ferry carrying 335 people is powerless in the Baltic Sea but no one is reported injured, a spokesman for Danish ferry company DFDS told Reuters. “There was vibration and there was smoke, but no fire was noticed,” the spokesman said, contradicting earlier reports from the Lithuanian military of a fire on board the vessel. He could not say whether the passengers and crew were in any danger and said the ferry would have to be towed to port.