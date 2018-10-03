Bomb kills child, injures nine in India’s Kolkata

KOLAKTA: An eight-year-old child was killed and at least nine other people injured on Tuesday when a homemade bomb went off in a suburb of the Indian city of Kolkata, police said. India´s eastern West Bengal state, of which Kolkata is the capital, has a long history of political violence and targeted killings of rival party activists. “The crude bomb exploded below a four-storey building near the market and injured 10 persons, four of them seriously,” Barrackpore police commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh told AFP. “An eight-year-old who sustained injuries in the blast died at the hospital. We are investigating it from all aspects,” he added, refusing to name any suspects. Eyewitnesses described a “powerful explosion” to local media and said that it shattered the windows of nearby buildings. Police said that forensic teams were trying to gather evidence.