Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief

MOSCOW: Russian investigators looking into the origin of a hole that caused an oxygen leak on the International Space Station have said it was caused deliberately, the space agency chief said. A first commission had delivered its report, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said in televised remarks late Monday. “It concluded that a manufacturing defect had been ruled out which is important to establish the truth.” Rogozin said the commission´s main line of inquiry was that the hole had been drilled deliberately, a position that has been voiced in the past. “Where it was made will be established by a second commission, which is at work now,” he said. The small hole in the wall of a Russian-made Soyuz space capsule docked onto the ISS was located in August and quickly sealed up. Officials have suggested a number of possible reasons for the appearance of the hole.