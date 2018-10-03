Ethnic clashes kill 44 in restive western Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA: Weekend fighting between rival ethnic groups in western Ethiopia killed at least 44 people, state affiliated media reported Tuesday. The clashes occurred on the border between the central Oromia and western Benishangul-Gumuz regions. Violence began when officials from Benishangul-Gumuz were killed by unidentified gunmen, said the Walta Media and Communication Corporate, citing the region´s communications chief Zelalem Jaleta. The clashes between youths from rival ethnic groups armed with rocks and knives forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes with security forces deployed to pacify the area. Benishangul-Gumuz is one of Ethiopia´s nine regional states, stretching to the border with Sudan. The UN humanitarian office OCHA said some 70,000 people had been displaced in the wave of violence. In its latest update, OCHA said the fighting began last Wednesday with the death of the four high-ranking officials.