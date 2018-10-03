Wed October 03, 2018
World

AFP
October 3, 2018

France moves against Iran over bomb plot near Paris

PARIS: France accused Iran’s intelligence ministry on Tuesday of being behind a foiled plot to bomb an exiled opposition group near the French capital in a move that risks straining already complicated ties between Paris and Tehran.

The French government announced it was freezing assets belonging to two suspected Iranian intelligence operatives, as well as others belonging to Iran’s ministry of intelligence and security.

The decision to take retaliatory measures and go public with the accusations was taken three months after the alleged plot to bomb a meeting of the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) in a suburb of Paris. “This extremely serious act envisaged on our territory could not go without a response,” France’s interior, foreign and economy ministers said in a rare joint statement.

“In taking this decision, France underlines its determination to fight against terrorism in all its forms, particularly on its own territory.” A French diplomatic source told AFP that the security forces had concluded that “the head of operations at the (Iranian) intelligence ministry ordered it”.Iran immediately denied any involvement, as it did in July when the MEK accused it of being responsible.

