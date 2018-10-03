Cop’s murderer killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: The local police during an encounter shot dead an alleged ice dealer involved in the killing of a policeman in Regi a few days back, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Javed Iqbal told reporters that police during an encounter shot dead Hikmat Khan, an ice dealer, who had shot dead a policeman Arifullah in Regi Model Town few days back.

The police had arrested Hikmat during an operation against the drug dealers few days back. While he was being shifted to police station, the accused managed to snatch a gun from the cops and opened fire, killing one policeman. He later escaped.

Officials said raids were being conducted frequently to arrest the accused who was killed during an encounter on Tuesday.