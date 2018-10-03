Durrani named opposition leader in KP Assembly

ByBureau report

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has been notified as the leader of the opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He will be entitled to all the facilities provided under Section 3A of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (Salaries and Allowances of Members)Act, 1974, said an official communique.