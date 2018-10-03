tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The relatives of a man who died due to alleged negligence of doctors at the Mardan Medical Complex staged a protest on the Mardan-Malakand road here on Tuesday.
Irfan, a resident of Sharifabad, told reporters that his father Ameer Jamal suffered a paralysis attack and was taken to the Mardan Medical Complex. The staff admitted him to Medical-BWard, where the doctor administered an injection to him due to which his condition deteriorated and he died.
