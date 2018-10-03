Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICCI wants reduction in cost of doing business

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Ahmed Hassan Moughal has called upon the government to take urgent measures for reducing the cost of doing business in order to facilitate the growth of business activities and turn around the struggling economy.

He said that current government in its first month has increased gas tariff from 40 percent to 143 per cent while it was now considering to enhance electricity and oil prices which was a cause of great concern for the business community. He said that such measures of the government would further enhance the production cost that would badly affect business activities, cause further decline in exports and roll back all efforts aimed at improving the overall economy.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that in successful countries, energy cost was set at affordable level for private sector to spur production, investment, trade, exports and economic growth, but energy cost for industrial and commercial sectors in Pakistan was already highest in the region due to which our exports were facing stiff competition in the international market. He said that Pakistan was facing high trade and fiscal deficits and the best way to overcome these twin deficits was to facilitate the growth of trade and exports. However, the steps of the government to further hike electricity and oil prices would have highly negative impact on exports bringing more harmful consequences for the economy. He urged that the government should refrain from making any further hike in electricity and oil prices to save the economy from further troubles.

Raffat Farid, senior vice president and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was producing most of the energy from thermal sources while rising oil prices in international market and falling value of rupee was making thermal power very costly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur