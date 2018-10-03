Safar likely to begin on 11th

Islamabad : If the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is to be believed, then there is a high likelihood of the Islamic month of Safar beginning on October 11 due to the sighting of the new moon.

The country's main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on October 10 to gather evidence from across the country about the sighting of the crescent before announcing the start of the second month of the Islamic calendar.

It will be assisted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

According to Abdul Rashid, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre, the new Safar moon will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 8:47 a.m. on October 9.

"According to the astronomical parameters, there is a fair chance of the sighting of the new moon of Safar, 1440 AH, on the evening of October 10, 2018," he said.

The weatherman said the climate records showed that the weather was expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country.