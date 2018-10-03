3 illegal structures demolished

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority demolished three illegal buildings, confiscated two trucks goods of encroachments and slapped heavy fines on encroachers on Tuesday.

District Council, Rawalpindi, Chief Officer Kamran Khan took the action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Dr. Umar Jahangir who has directed officials to take immediate action against illegal constructions, commercial activities and illegal housing societies in the jurisdiction of Potohar Town.

District Council, Rawalpindi, Chief Officer Kamran Khan told ‘The News’ that the deputy commissioner ordered them to take action against encroachment mafia and illegal housing schemes without any discrimination. He said that we will never spare anybody in this regard.

He has warned public not to invest in ‘Blue World Housing Scheme’ because it was illegal. He has warned public not to purchase plots in this housing scheme. Several housing schemes including ‘Blue World Housing Scheme’ not having NOC from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), he said.

He also said that they were facing strong resistance from violators during action but they will not spare anybody.