President calls for promotion of research in varsities

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for the promotion of the culture of research and development in institutions of higher education.

He was talking to COMSATS University Rector Prof Raheel Qamar, who called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here along with Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Yasmin Masood and other senior officials.

The president said the universities had an important role in the human resource development, which ultimately contributed to the country's economic progress.

He said promotion of education was among the priority of the government.

"The focus should be laid down on creating knowledge capital and technological know-how to enable Pakistan to join the ranks of advance countries. There is also a need for creating the culture of research and development in higher educational institution," he said.

The president called for open source knowledge sharing saying developing countries could also timely benefit from the modern research.

He proposed that new campuses of COMSATS be established in Sindh and Balochistan.

The president directed the management of COMSATS to utilise data of the Benazir Income Support Programme in awarding stipend to the deserving students. He appreciated upgradation of COMSATS from the institute to the university through an Act of Parliament.

Earlier, Prof Raheel Qamar briefed the president about the activities and performance of the university.