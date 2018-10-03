Appeal for treatment

Islamabad : Salman Khan (27), assistant director, International Islamic University has been battling with lung cancer for many months. According to doctors his condition is deteriorating day-by-day, says a press release.

He needs Rs8 million for his treatment abroad. He has appealed to the philanthropists for financial assistance for his treatment. Well-wishers can contact him on his mobile 0312-9346445 or 0345-9346445.