PMD calls for judicious water use for Rabi crops

Islamabad : While forecasting almost usual rainfall in the current month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has asked the relevant authorities for judicious use of water stocks for the imminent cropping season of Rabi.

A PMD spokesman said the global climate indicators such as El Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole were expected to remain in weak positive phase during the autumn season.

"Near normal rainfall is expected in the country during October with two or three spells of light to moderate rainfall occurring," he said. The monsoon activity is likely to withdraw from the country during this week.