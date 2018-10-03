GCU honours position holders

LAHORE: Government College University, Directorate of Intermediate Studies on Tuesday organised a ceremony to honour positions holders at Bukhari Auditorium at Bukhari Auditorium.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah while addressing the ceremony said the world is changing and now there are many other promising careers for young students other than medical and engineering. The VC said students had been choosing professions in a very particular manner for the past several years. Students good in sciences aspired to become engineers or doctors and those who performed well in social sciences aspired to become civil students. Biosciences, artificial intelligence in physics and nanotechnology in chemistry also had a great potential. “These all are also fantastic careers; some of these leaders not only to job opportunities but also to business opportunities,” he added.

The VC said the intermediate programme was the pride of GCU and it was the only government institute in the province which had consistently shown tremendous results over the last three decades. He congratulated the Ravians for showing excellent results in Inter exams 2017-18 saying that, “Students’ success and achievements were the source of glory to their institutions.”

Prof Shah said besides education GCU also caters to their grooming especially to their personality development through co-curricular activities and sports so as to transform them into well-rounded individuals. Controller Examination Huma Tariq said besides seven positions, a record number of 577 students of GCU secured A+ grade while pass percentage was 94.78 per cent against 63.61 per cent of Lahore Board. She said it was due to the students’ unflinching commitment to their studies as well as the invaluable pedagogical input of the highly-qualified GCU faculty that Ravians had been consistently securing positions in the results for the last three decades. The vice-chancellor also awarded cash prizes to the position holders of GCU.

donation: Eminent Businessman Dr Musaddiq Asif Tuesday donated one million rupees to Government College University, Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT). The scholarships would be given to deserving students on merit.

Dr Musaddiq handed-over the cheque to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony at GCU, while EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Prof Emeritus Dr Ikramul-Haq were also present. Dr Musaddiq said he was proud to be an Old Ravian. He also pledged to provide more funding to the trust.