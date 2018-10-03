PSCA performance reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued law and order statistics along with Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre's (PPIC3) performance review for September.

The authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 16,132 observations that warranted FIRs in 75 cases and interception of more than 1,710 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probe of 1,451 suspicious vehicles.

A total of 1,244 vehicles and motorbikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or improper registration number plates, and action was taken by the ground units thereof. In September, the OMC, employing the state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored more than 93 rallies and protest demonstrations, and security measures were ensured for them.

The 15 emergency helpline received 389,334 calls, out of which, 266,077 were considered hoaxes while approximately 39,871 calls were made with genuine concerns, on which, the Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for action.

As many as 22,870 calls were made to seek information, consultancy and traffic related information.

The Media Monitoring Centre continued its campaign regarding road safety, e-challan and efficient use of 15 emergency helpline on official twitter account, PSCAsafecities, and official Facebook account, Punjabsafecities.

PPIC3 served electronic data evidence acquisition requests initiated by Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 224 heinous crime cases in addition to showing footage to the investigation officers in 708 instances.

PSCA extended its services in 1,376 cases pertaining to rescue and 1,915 cases pertaining to traffic queries and emergency calls. The PSCA Public Safety app contributed to recovery of four missing persons, three stolen cars, 155 motor bikes and two auto-rickshaws through its Lost & Found Centre.

PSCA has initiated a crackdown in coordination with Punjab police and the city traffic police against illegal and non-custom paid vehicles.

PSCA utilised its public address systems capable of two-way communication at around 250 locations across the city on important national days. The systems are tasked to manage traffic, conflict and mob in any developing situations. PSCA has requested the citizens to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report an illegal activity.

quack centres: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 22 quack centres.

According to a press release, the PHC teams had visited 175 treatment centres in seven cities, which included 28 in Mandi Bahauddin, 27 in Bhakkar, 25 each in Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari, 24 in Faisalabad and 23 each in Attock and Lahore.

Among the visited centres, 50 had been converted into other businesses. Out of the sealed centres, seven were in Attock, six in Faisalabad, four in Lahore, two in Vehari and one each in rest of the cities.