Wed October 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Water quality deterioration, solution discussed

LAHORE: World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) conducted an awareness session of the city-wide partnership initiative on improving industrial environmental performance in the Ravi River Basin through a water stewardship approach, now under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project titled “Revitalising the Ecosystem of Ravi River” in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI). The aim of the session was to bring together stakeholders from different backgrounds to discuss issues related to technical, financial and regulatory barriers for implementing sustainable and resource efficient technologies.

A case study on River Ravi was also shared in the session, which highlighted issues around the basin such as ground and surface water quality deterioration. There were a series of presentations by technical experts on the issues of wastewater pollutants by industries and how industries can reduce them with some potential of business case.

The stakeholders agreed that the recent challenges for the industries are opportunities for the future. Stakeholders discussed and recommended solutions such as improvements in water allocations between surface and groundwater, increased levels of treatment for industrial and municipal effluent and improvement in environmental flows. There was also a discussion to raise awareness among stakeholders and participants emphasised that government, private sector and academia and research institutions need to work together on the improvement of industrial processes efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masood Arshad, Director Climate, Energy and Water, WWF-Pakistan said, ‘Pakistan is already a water scarce country with per capita water availability of 930 cubic metre per annum.’ WWF-Pakistan is committed to protecting the freshwater resources of the country and improving water access, efficiency, and allocation for people and the environment. Tehmina Saeed Chaudhry, Member, Executive Committee, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that business giants have the financial and technical capacity to adopt cleaner technologies and comply with environmental standards but SMEs need special help and support in this regard. Environmental expert Vaqar Zakaria spoke about the need for a multifaceted long-term plan for revitalising the ecosystem of Ravi River Basin.

WWF-Pakistan and its associated partners from various research and academic institutes shared their viewpoints on how to manage water and help industry in Pakistan grow more sustainably.

