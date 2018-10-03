Wed October 03, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Notices issued in Model Town probe affidavit case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab home secretary on a writ petition of Pakistan Awami Threek against non-provision of copies of affidavit submitted by former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and former law minister Rana Sanaullah during the judicial inquiry conducted by the LHC into the Model Town incident.

Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi was hearing a petition moved by Jawwad Hamid of PAT through advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddqiue. The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that he approached home department several times for supply of copies of affidavits but his request was turned down every time.

He pointed out that a request was also made to Punjab chief secretary but he also showed his inability to provide the required copies and advised the petitioner to approach the LHC registrar’s office for the purpose.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the Punjab government to provide copies of affidavits of Shahbaz and Sanaullah. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court issued notice to the Punjab government and home secretary.

DC summoned: Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to chief secretary, secretary environment and summoned deputy commissioner Gujranwala for not taking action against industrial units established in the residential areas.

The judge sought replies from these respondents until October 24. The judge observed that the public functionaries were not serious about taking action against industrial units established in the residential areas leading to alarming rise of smog. The judge observed that the entire Punjab was adversely affected by the smog, including Lahore and Gujranwala. The judge directed the additional advocate general that the secretary environment as well as deputy commissioner Gujranwala should abide by the principle of precaution.

