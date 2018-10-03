Wed October 03, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Crisis linked to trade deficit, tax evasion

LAHORE Pakistan is not facing any internal economic crisis due to huge size of informal economy, but on external economic side it has been facing mega crisis of external payments due to wide trade deficit and foreign loan payments.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘how to bring country out of economic crisis’. The panellists were Huzaima Bukhari, Dr Yasir Mehmood, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Khalid Piracha, Kamal Amjad, and Raja Irfan while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Huzaima Bukhari said that tax evasion was real cause of low national income and gap of real cably. She said the resources were wasted due to mismanagement while government was responsible to facilitate the business and create employments before burdening public with taxes. She said land and vehicle buyers must be included in tax net and FBR should implement equal taxation system. She suggested giving time to government for decision making and revamping of policy board in FBR was the need of the hour.

Dr Yasir Mehmood said that reduction in trade deficit, improving the balance of payment and implementation of long-term economic policy was immediate solution of economic issues. He said the government will require IMF and Saudi Arabia’s support to stabilise economy while exports were declining and imports were increased to $60 billion. He called for long-term reforms agenda.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan said that economy was facing two mega issues current account and budget deficits billion of rupees loans were burden on economy besides pressure of foreign loan payment on foreign exchange reserves. He called for effective monetary policy to tackle the situation along with indiscriminative accountability of the corrupt. He said Pakistan has no choice other than approaching the IMF so included Saudi Arabia in CPEC projects.

Khalid Piracha said that bringing the economy on track was crucial for welfare state by expanding the resource mobilisation and controlling the expenditures. He said time of slogans and promises had gone and time of delivery had started. He called for implementable strategy to end Rs1,100 billion circular debt of public sector institutions and a task force should be made for it. He suggested modern banking system along with justified taxation system in which every mega transaction was timely reported to the FBR.

Kamal Amjad said the trade deficit was the major challenge faced by the economy while the new government budget disappointed the business community. He called for reducing cost of doing business to increase exports and reduce imports while increase in import duty will favour the domestic industry. He said effective planning was required to run the economy.

Raja Irfan said the previous government left behind empty treasury and only statements were made. He said every individual was paying indirect taxes in shape of their daily routine purchases so they have right to ask where it was being spent.

He demanded double increase in wages for labour class and discourage smuggling; ensure cheap energy for industry to safe the future of generation. He suggested that no favour should be given to non filer for purchase of vehicles and land.

