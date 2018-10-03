Woman, son found dead at home

LAHORE: A woman and her son were murdered in their home in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police area on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Adeeba Farooq and her son Umar Farooq. Locals heard screams from their home and informed police. Police reached the scene and found the woman and her son in a pool of blood. Police also found a knife at the crime scene. Forensic experts also reached the scene and collected evidences. They also recorded the statements of locals. Further investigation is under way to unearth the motive behind killing. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

road accident: A 33-year-old woman was run over and killed by a speeding truck in the Raiwind police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Akhtar Bibi. She was trying to cross a road when a truck hit her from behind, and she died.

The victim’s family and commuters blocked the road and protested against the accused driver. Police arrested the accused driver and impounded the truck. Meanwhile, the incident also created a traffic mess on Multan Road for hours.

strangled: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her relatives in the Civil Lines police area on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Rukhsana Police said the victim had a dispute of property with her brother-in-law. She had come to Lahore from Sahiwal along with one Shahid Javed. They stayed at a local hotel. Later, she was found strangled. Police reached the scene and collected evidences.

shot dead: A 32-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded allegedly by the members of a land mafia in the Kahna police area on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Maratib, and the injured as Moazzam and Amir. They had stopped one Ghulam Rasool from erecting wall on government land. On this, the accused opened firing, as a result, Maratib was killed and Moazzam and Amir were wounded. The injured were removed to hospital. Police have arrested the accused and collected evidences from the crime scene.