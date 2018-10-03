Wed October 03, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

‘Wardens can only ticket, not ridicule offenders’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday took traffic wardens to task for making videos of citizens, lawyers and journalists while issuing them tickets for traffic violations and uploading the same on social media.

“The traffic wardens can only ticket an offender and have no right to ridicule anyone,” Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi observed hearing a petition moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique questioning the conduct of traffic police wardens.

The lawyer told the court that the traffic wardens had indulged in illegal activities and trying to jeopardise the very purpose of the court’s direction for enforcement of traffic laws. He said the wardens started filming violators especially lawyers and journalists to upload the same on social media.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s head Akbar Nasir Khan told the judge that the matter had been taken up by the authorities and action had also been initiated against the wardens involved in filming videos of traffic rules’ violators.

Justice Qureshi reminded the officer that law would take its course if any traffic warden was found involved in such illegal activities again. He reiterated that the wardens had no right except issuing fine ticket to an offender and impounding a vehicle on certain violations. The judge turned down a request of Mr Khanand summoned Chief Traffic Officer Malik Liaqat for Wednesday (today) to explain his position in the matter.

Mall Road: Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi on Tuesday directed city district government to restore historic buildings on Mall Road as per their original plans of 1921. The judge observed that no more violation of buildings laws in commercial buildings on Mall Road would be tolerated. He directed the government to continue its drive against illegal constructions on Mall Road in its letter and spirit and book those resisting the operation under anti-terrorism law.

