Massive crackdown on encroachments: Mansha Bomb’s market demolished in Johar Town

LAHORE: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment operation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), District Administration Lahore and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolished hundreds of structures constructed on state land as well as on private properties.

Mansha Bomb was the main accused who grabbed dozens of private plots as well as state land worth billions of rupees on Main Boulevard linking College Road with Wapda Town. Mansha Bomb had rented out land to traders who constructed temporary structures and were selling new and used furniture for the past many years. Several furniture workshops have also been established on the state land, which were demolished.

The operation was started early morning under the supervision of LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan while DC Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Khan and other senior officials were also present at the scene. Heavy contingents of police encircled the locality early morning while cranes, bulldozers and other heavy machinery were brought to the scene by city government and LDA teams.

Similarly, a massive operation was also carried out in the Anarkali area. Authorities said they had retrieved over 80 kanal area, covered with houses and furniture shops by demolishing shops and houses during the operation.

Operators of heavy machinery were ordered to not listen to the general public and protesting residents who initially tried to intervene but seeing heavy contingents of police they reiterated. Officials of Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 were also present on the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

“I have a valid registry but LDA officials ruthlessly demolished her house,” said Mrs Farhan, a local resident whose house was demolished in the operation. She said her address was not in the list but it was demolished. She also tried to reach Provincial Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid at the spot but security personnel stopped her. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt. (R) Anwar-ul-Haq was also present at the spot and monitored the operation. Similarly, District Administration along with MCL also launched operation in Anarkali where encroachment team removed permanent and temporary encroachments. District Administration has completed 40 percent of the operation in Anarkali Bazaar. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, while talking to media persons said that district administration is full vigilant in anti-encroachment drive and it will complete its operation until the complete elimination of encroachment and retrieval of state land from the metropolitan city. Talking to mediaat the spot, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said that the government is determined to take strict action against Qabza groups. He said zero-tolerance has been given to the officers and no one will be spared.

Muhammad Boota, a local shopkeeper, said some two years back he got a shop on rent and he didn’t know the land was under illegal possession of Mansha Bomb. He said this morning LDA demolished his shop along with costly furniture inside. He said what was his fault and why LDA didn’t give time to him and other shopkeepers to take out their belongings and materials from the shops.

The LDA DG said that the operation would continue in Johar Town and many other localities in coming days. She said proper post-operation monitoring of the vacated land will be ensured and police kiosks will be established at Johar Town and other sites.