Domestic strength

For Pakistan, it is an unfortunate reality that the state has outsourced its primary obligation of providing basic healthcare facilities and education for citizens to the private sector and then failed to regulate these fundamental activities. We fail to understand why these subsidiary housing societies belonging to foundations that are out of the tax net are involved in unchecked commercial activities, free from the regulatory control of government agencies.

The irony is that beneficiaries of such commercial ventures are mostly those who hold dual nationalities and who classify their activity as foreign direct investment. Pakistan, which has declining foreign reserves, should rethink this policy of outsourcing such basic activities like healthcare, education and solid waste management to foreign-owned companies.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore