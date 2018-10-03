tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PTI had made promises to its voters that it will build affordable houses for the poor. But we have not seen the party taking any steps to deliver on its promise.
If the newly elected government of the PTI can’t provide affordable housing to citizens, it should at least take steps to provide interest-free house building loans to the poor.
Seerat Ayesha
Karachi
The PTI had made promises to its voters that it will build affordable houses for the poor. But we have not seen the party taking any steps to deliver on its promise.
If the newly elected government of the PTI can’t provide affordable housing to citizens, it should at least take steps to provide interest-free house building loans to the poor.
Seerat Ayesha
Karachi
Comments