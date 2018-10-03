Not on their watch

According to some media reports, the authorities are demolishing illegal encroachments across Punjab. While this is a welcome step, there is also a need to do something about those people who are being affected by this demolition. The truth is that many housing societies are built on the encroached upon land. Many people have spent millions of rupees to buy houses in these societies. They have no idea about the legal irregularities. Now, they are rendered homeless. The question is: why was the construction allowed in the first place?

The inspectors of the municipal authorities are known for their hawk’s eye in detecting even an inch of transgression committed while a house is being constructed. How can such huge structures like hotels, societies and showrooms are ignored? Demolishing the encroachments is, therefore, not enough. The officials concerned must be given exemplary punishment so that such negligence doesn’t occur in the future.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi