Break the silence

Government Model Town Library in Lahore is facing an acute financial crisis. The dilapidated condition of furniture, broken sanitary ware and out-of-order electric appliances (air-conditioners and ceiling fans) speaks volumes about the negligence that the library is subjected to. The library’s furniture is not enough to accommodate a large number of visitors. In addition, due to the unavailability of a water filtration plant, members of library are compelled to drink unhealthy water that is laced with contaminants. There is no backup (generator or UPS) available in case of loadshedding. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and provide funds to library to mitigate the suffering of members.

Muzzamil Shahzad

Lahore