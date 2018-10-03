Wed October 03, 2018
October 3, 2018

BBDO Pakistan wins 11 trophies at Spikes Asia 2018: Adcom Leo Burnett wins a bronze

SINGAPORE: The BBDO Pakistan won the top honours through their creative masterpieces at the biggest festival of Asian creativity: Spikes Asia 2018 held at Singapore. The prestigious ceremony held to award excellence in creative communications was jointly sponsored by the Cannes Lion and Spikes Asia, and the Jang Media Group.

The BBDO Pakistan (Batten, Barton, Durstine and Osborn) continued their awards run this year by winning the first ever Glass Spike, along with a gold, silver and five bronzes for their campaign “The Bridal Uniform” designed in collaboration with Ali Xeeshan Theater Studio and Mint PR. The campaign for the UN Women raised awareness about child marriages by merging the designs of a school uniform and a bridal gown, and then hijacking the Bridal Couture Week in Pakistan to launch it.

The Regional Creative Director, BBDO Middle East and Pakistan, Ali Rez, who was also the Jury President at Spikes 2018, said “It’s an honor to have won again at a show as prestigious as the Spikes Asia. The Glass Spike is especially a cherished win for us. Congratulations to all our partners and teams.” The agency also won a gold in the Print and Publishing category for designing the “World’s First Bulletproof Novel,” a book bound with Kevlar-XP fiber that tells the story of Malala, Shazia and Kainat and is published for SOC Outreach. Additionally, “Change The Clap,” a campaign designed to raise awareness of transgender rights won a Silver in PR, while “Remake The Boxer” was shortlisted in the Creative Effectiveness category. Along with this, Strepsils Stereo by Adcom Leo Burnett won a bronze in the Music Category.

Sarmad Ali, the country representative of Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia said that it’s an honor for Pakistan to have claimed a glass, a gold and a silver at the Asia’s premier creative awards.

The Spikes Asia Awards is supported by the C4As, is Asia Pacific’s accolade for excellence in creative communications, celebrating the very best in creativity across the region. The ceremony took place on September 28, 2018 at Marina Bay Sands Theatre, Singapore.

