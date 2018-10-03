Interest rate increase criticised

KARACHI: The President PML Business Forum, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, criticized the State Bank’s decision of a sharp increase of 8.5% 100 in the discount rate.

The SBP had also increased the discount rate by 1% in July 2018. The increase will eventually jack up the landing rates which will increase the financial and borrowing cost of the businessmen. Ishtiaq said the business community is already finding it hard to cope with the increase in the gas prices, new taxes, additional regulatory custom duties and now the continuous increase in the landing rates.

The impact of SBP’s policy rate hike to 8.5% will slow down the economic activities, he said Ishtiaq Baig drew the attention towards the fact that Nawaz Sharif government maintained the lowest discount rate of 5.5% in the history which encouraged new investment and helped achieve 5.8% GDP growth which was the highest in the last 13 years.