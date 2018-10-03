Alarming increase in number of heart patients at PIMS cardiac centre

Islamabad: There is an alarming increase in number of heart patients being reported at healthcare facilities in this region of the country and the Cardiac Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has been recording well over 40 per cent increase in number of heart patients annually.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the PIMS cardiac centre at its outpatient department received over 180,000 patients in one year of which 90 per cent were found to be heart patients after examination.

The PIMS cardiac centre performed open heart surgeries on as many as 300 cardiac patients in last one year while in 2017, a total of over 3000 procedures involving placement of stents (stenting) were performed.

Every year, we witness 40 per cent increase not only in number of patients reaching PIMS cardiac centre with heart disease but also in number of patients requiring stenting, said Head of Cardiac Centre at PIMS Professor Naeem Malik while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that so far this year, till September in 2018, the cardiac centre has performed over 3000 surgeries involving stenting and we expect that in next three months, the centre would perform another 1000 surgeries at least. “In 2017, we performed a total of 3000 surgeries involving placement of stents.”

To a query, he said nearly 70 per cent of all heart patients reaching PIMS cardiac centre have been given treatment free of cost and also majority of the patients requiring stenting have been provided stents as well.

All heart patients reaching cardiac centre in the morning shift along with deserving patients are given treatment free of cost while in the evening and night shifts, we can not provide free of cost treatment because of shortage of staff, said Dr. Naeem. As soon as the cardiac centre gets the required staff, we would start providing treatment free of cost to patients reaching hospital in evening and night shifts, he said.

It is important that the PIMS cardiac centre do not have treatment and management facilities for children suffering from heart problems.