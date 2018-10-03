No senior among 8,635 KP cops punished during last five years

PESHAWAR: Not a single officer of grade-18 or above was either punished or his name sent for a punitive action to the federal government as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa penalised 8,635 cops for dereliction of duty during the last five years.

According to the data compiled by the Central Police Office, a total of 8,635 policemen were punished for corruption, misuse of power or any other negligence. Over 800 of these policemen were dismissed from service. Many of those sacked, however, later were reinstated after they appealed the sacking at the relevant forums.

According to the statistics, 21 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were among those punished during the last few years. Out of these 13 DSPs were dismissed or compulsorily retired from service while eight were demoted. “None of the officers of grade-18 or above was either punished or at least his name sent to the authorities concerned for any action. This either means there is zero corruption among the senior officials or the system cannot act against them and only go after the juniors,” a source said.

The seniors are equally responsible as those involved in corruption did that under their supervision, added the source. Among those punished included 830 assistant sub-inspectors of whom 52 were dismissed from service and 778 were demoted. As many as 1176 head constables faced the music. Of them, 92 were dismissed/compulsorily retired and 1084 were reverted to the lower ranks.

The highest number of the punished is that of constables. As many as 5,822 constables were brought to justice of which 809 were dismissed and 5013 were punished.