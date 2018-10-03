Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

National

OC
our correspodent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No senior among 8,635 KP cops punished during last five years

PESHAWAR: Not a single officer of grade-18 or above was either punished or his name sent for a punitive action to the federal government as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa penalised 8,635 cops for dereliction of duty during the last five years.

According to the data compiled by the Central Police Office, a total of 8,635 policemen were punished for corruption, misuse of power or any other negligence. Over 800 of these policemen were dismissed from service. Many of those sacked, however, later were reinstated after they appealed the sacking at the relevant forums.

According to the statistics, 21 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were among those punished during the last few years. Out of these 13 DSPs were dismissed or compulsorily retired from service while eight were demoted. “None of the officers of grade-18 or above was either punished or at least his name sent to the authorities concerned for any action. This either means there is zero corruption among the senior officials or the system cannot act against them and only go after the juniors,” a source said.

The seniors are equally responsible as those involved in corruption did that under their supervision, added the source. Among those punished included 830 assistant sub-inspectors of whom 52 were dismissed from service and 778 were demoted. As many as 1176 head constables faced the music. Of them, 92 were dismissed/compulsorily retired and 1084 were reverted to the lower ranks.

The highest number of the punished is that of constables. As many as 5,822 constables were brought to justice of which 809 were dismissed and 5013 were punished.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur