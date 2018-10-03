Govt asked to hold LG polls in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League on Tuesday asked the federal government to extend the jurisdiction of the Constitution to the tribal districts and hold local bodies’ election there or else they would launch a protest campaign.

Speaking at a press conference, chairman of the party, Malik Zarbad Khan Afridi, president Attaullah Khan and others said they were striving hard for abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), extending jurisdiction of Constitution to erstwhile Fata and its merger.

They said the government had replaced the FCR with Riwaj Act instead of implementing the country’s law in the tribal districts. The speakers alleged that policies were being framed to deprive the locals of their mineral deposits and the practice of illegal arrests still existed in the tribal districts.

They said the government had pledged to announce Rs100 billion package for tribal districts but the pledged remained unfulfilled. The speakers asked for restoration of cellular and internet services, holding local bodies’ election, release of development funds and honouring other commitments made with tribespeople or else they would stage a sit-in outside the building of the provincial assembly.