‘Law officers to be appointed in KP soon’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan on Tuesday assured the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that law officers would be appointed soon on merit.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had on Monday issued the direction to the law minister to appear in the court after the absence of law officer due to which several cases were adjourned without any progress. The minister complied with the court's direction accordingly.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim heard the law minister. Justice Qaiser Rashid asked the minister as to why the appointments of the law officers had been delayed. The minister informed the court that he had received a summary and list of the lawyers to be appointed as law officers. He said consultation continued to appoint additional and assistant advocate generals on merit.