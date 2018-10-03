Seven terrorists killed during raid on NWA border post

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed, while three others were injured during an exchange of fire when terrorists from across the border raided a Pakistani border post in North Waziristan on Tuesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire was effectively responded by Pakistani border post, killing seven terrorists and injuring three others. Attacks on security forces and targeted killings have witnessed a surge in the volatile North Waziristan since the army launched the Zarb-e-Azb military operation against terrorists in June 2014, which also resulted in the displacement of over one million civilians.

Last month, nine terrorists were killed and seven security personnel martyred in an intense exchange of fire during an operation in North Waziristan. Meanwhile, at least three Levies personnel were martyred when a roadside bomb hit a security convoy in Balochistan's Awaran district.

Eight members of the paramilitary force were also wounded in the explosion, according to Ahmed Jan, a senior Levies official. Jan said the bomb was remotely detonated. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes weeks after armed men opened fire at security officials in Balochistan's Killa Saifullah district, leaving two Levies personnel martyred and another injured. Earlier on September 14, three Levies personnel were martyred and two others injured in a remote-controlled motorbike blast targeting the vehicle of Barshor’s assistant commissioner in Pishin district.