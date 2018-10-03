Wed October 03, 2018
Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
October 3, 2018

Centre asked to hand over madrasa affairs to Ministry of Education

Announcing a nationwide campaign to counter propaganda against madrasas, the representative body of seminaries has demanded that the federal government hand over the affairs related to madrasas to the Ministry of Education.

During a two-day council meeting at the Jamia Darul Uloom in Karachi’s Korangi locality that was headed by Maulana Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar, the Wifaqul Madaris al Arabia (WMAA) also asked the Centre to award it the status of an autonomous degree-issuing university.

Madrasa leaders from the four provinces as well as the regions of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting on Sunday and Monday. They discussed different issues, including registration and regulation of seminaries, their syllabi, restriction on collecting hide of sacrificial animals, names of madrasa leaders on the Fourth Schedule and the Punjab Charity Act.

A participant said that the main purpose of holding the meeting was to draw an outline of the issues related to madrasas after consultation with seminary leaders. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly elected government has shown interest in meeting with the WMAA leaders, and before meeting them, the latter have been consulting with their provincial leaders,” a principal of a Karachi seminary told The News.

WMAA Central General Secretary Maulana Hanif Jalandhari said on Tuesday that an 11-member committee headed by Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani has been formed to negotiate with the government.

The meeting asked the federal government to hand over the responsibility of dealing with the affairs of madrasas to the federal education ministry, according to the WMAA’s press statement. Currently, the interior and religious affairs ministries as well as the National Counter Terrorism Authority have been dealing with these affairs.

The WMAA demanded that the government deal with the madrasas’ affairs at federal level instead of provincial level. The meeting asked the government to award the Wifaq the status of an independent federal educational examination board or degree-awarding university, such as the Allama Iqbal Open University.

The body hailed the federal administration’s announcement of introducing uniform curriculum at all educational institutions in the country, but demanded that clerics and madrasa representatives be included in the government taskforce formed for bringing educational reforms.

They expressed concerns over the restriction on madrasas to collect hide of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha as well as the arrests made in connection with any such move. “The WMAA will consult the courts to remove the restriction,” said Jalandhari.

Voicing protest over the government’s alleged intrusion into seminaries’ affairs, the madrasa body warned the federal government against taking action or forming policies regarding seminaries without consulting them.

Rejecting the Punjab government’s charity bill, they termed it a curb on madrasas’ freedom and a move to deprive students from obtaining religious education. They said they would not tolerate such laws and propaganda against seminaries.

“To counter propaganda and raise awareness regarding madrasas, the WMAA will hold seminars and conventions at central, provincial and divisional levels,” the body said in the statement.

Maulana Anwarul Haq, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani, Maulana Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarvi, Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed, Maulana Fazal Raheem, Maulana Imdadullah, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Maulana Hussain Ahmed and Maulvi Nisar Ahmed were prominent among the participants of the two-day meeting.

