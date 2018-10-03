Karachi’s population deliberately shown less in census: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said showing wrong figures in Karachi’s census was deliberate in which the city of 30 million people was shown as having a population of 15.9 million, whereas Nadra’s data shows the population is 25 million.

He said this while addressing a delegation from NIM Peshawar comprising the provincial management service and excise and taxation officers of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his office on Tuesday.

He said Karachi’s problems could not be resolved until the country had a national policy for the city. In the past, development works were untaken because all relevant departments had come together under one umbrella.

People in Karachi would have more trouble if the K-IV project was not completed soon, he warned. The mayor said that past administrators left outstanding dues amounting to Rs3.5 billion in various heads, including staff’s salaries and pensions.

He said the KMC got Rs4.5billion for annual development programs from the government and that was not enough for a city as big as Karachi. Despite limited resources, his administration had continued development works in the city, he added. He said that the KMC’s share in OZT was Rs12 billion but it got only Rs6 billion, and that was despite the fact that the government increased salaries 10 to 15 per cent every year.